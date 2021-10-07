AR Rahman is a winner at Los Angeles Film Awards 2021. The composer has won for his music video Farishton which is voiced by his daughter Khatija Rahman. The animated melody celebrates the beauty of diversity and also preaches love and unity. The singer took to Twitter and rejoiced over the winning news and also congratulated his daughter.

Check It Out:

Watch Farishton Song Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)