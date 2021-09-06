Music maestro AR Rahman took to social media and congratulated the team of No Land's Man for getting nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan Film Festival. That's not it, as he also shared the first look from the American-Bangladeshi-Indian drama. Helmed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the music of the movie is given by AR Rahman.

Check It Out:

Best wishes to the team of No Land's Man for being nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan Film Festival. Celebrating this with the first look of the film.@busanfilmfest #NoLandsMan #FarookiMostofa @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/usR3Jfd20I — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) September 6, 2021

