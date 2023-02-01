AP Dhillon partied with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and many others last evening. Kareena had hosted a birthday bash for Amrita for which the B-town members along with the “Brown Munde” singer were seen in attendance. Arjun shared a cool picture from the party in which he posed with the Punjabi synth-pop sensation and he mentioned in his caption, “Brothers in Arms!!!” Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Birthday Bash for BFF Amrita Arora; AP Dhillon, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and More Join the Party (View Pics & Videos).

Arjun Kapoor And AP Dhillon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

