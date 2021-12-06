Actor Arshad Warsi completed his 25 years of journey in Bollywood film industry on Monday (December 6). He is really grateful to Amitabh Bachchan Corporation, Jaya Bachchan and Joy Augustine for giving him the chance to prove himself, he also thanked his fans for all the love and support. The Jolly LLB actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Today I completed 25 years in our wonderful film industry. This place has given me some of the most talented people as friends. I am and will always be eternally great full to ABCL, Mrs. Jaya Bachchan, Joy Augustine, fans who have loved me & all who gave me a chance-Thank you."

Check Out Arshad Warsi's Tweet Below:

