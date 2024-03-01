Article 370, featuring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani, is a political thriller directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film has collected Rs 38 crore within seven days of its release in India. The film's first-week earnings break down as follows: Friday - Rs 6.12 crore, Saturday - Rs 9.08 crore, Sunday - Rs 10.25 crore, Monday - Rs 3.60 crore, Tuesday - Rs 3.55 crore, Wednesday - Rs 3.15 crore, Thursday - Rs 3.07 crore. This brings the total domestic collection to Rs 38.82 crore. Based on a true story, Article 370 was released in theatres on February 23, 2024. Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 6: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Film Collects Rs 35.75 Crore In India.

Article 370 BO Collection Day 7

