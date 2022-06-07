Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi-starrer Jaadugar is all set to arrive on streaming giant Netflix soon. The movie will see Jitendra as a magician and the announcement video looks super interesting. The film will stream on Netflix from July 15. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life." Haseen Dilruba, Dhamaka, Jagame Thandhiram - Netflix's 2021 Line-Up Is Here (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

