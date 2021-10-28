Finally after 25 days in custody, Aryan Khan has been granted bail on Thursday (October 28) by Bombay High Court. Apart from Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha has been also granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Obviously, after such a big announcement fans of Shah Rukh Khan cannot keep calm. The news arrived as a treat for them. Anyways, it's a big relief for SRK and Gauri Khan as their son is finally free to be back home. Fans of SRK took to Twitter and started reacting with memes and posts that will make you laugh and happy.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

Finally!!

Bombay high court granted bail to Aryan khan ... Gauri khan will be like this when #AryaanKhan will come home.. #AryanKhanBail #SRK आर्यन खान pic.twitter.com/P5Q8HDtHiz — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 28, 2021

LOL!!

Yeaaa!!

Let's Celebrate!!

Aryan Khan finally gets the bail in Bombay High court.#AryaanKhan #AryanKhanBailpic.twitter.com/vsnySwkhws — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) October 28, 2021

Happy!!

Indeed!!

True!!

Hahaha!!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)