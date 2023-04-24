On Monday (April 24), Aryan Khan dropped teaser of his new clothing brand. Yes, you read that right! The little glimpse into the luxury streetwear brand shows Shah Rukh Khan checking off the word ‘timeless’ on a blackboard and later picks a paintbrush. The fashion brand is named D'Yavol. The full video of Aryan's new venture releases in '24 hours'. Aryan Khan Posts Pics With Siblings Suhana and Abram; Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Comment Wins Our Hearts (View Pics).

Aryan Khan Launches Clothing Brand:

