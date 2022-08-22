Aryan Khan posted adorable pictures with his siblings and AbRam and Suhana Khan, on Instagram. But Shah Rukh Khan felt it was extremely unfair that he does not have these pictures himself, and left a hilarious comment on Aryan's post. Aryan Khan Gets Clean Chit From NCB in Drugs-on-Cruise Case, NCB Chief Says ‘WhatsApp Chats Without Physical Evidence Hold No Value’.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Suhana and Her Dad Are Not Happy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)