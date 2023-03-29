Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry and many more celebs were seen attending Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff’s birthday bash last night. While Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was clicked arriving at the party with Shanaya, Suhana, on the other hand, made it to the bash separately. Check out who all attended the starry event below. Aryan Khan Comes Off as a Total Charmer As He Parties With Roshni Walia, Orry and Others (View Pics).

Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Attend Tania Shroff's Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Suhana Khan at Tania Shroff's Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Khushi Kapoor for Tania Shroff's B'dy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Smiles for the Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)