Aryna Khan is just like his father Shah Rukh Khan. Why are we saying this? Well, as per new set of pics going viral online, we see the young lad posing with girls at a party. Indeed, Aryan is a ladies' man, just like daddy King Khan. In the pics, we see the starkid partying with Roshni Walia, Zara Khan, Orhan Awatramani and more. Check it out. Suhana Khan Patiently Clicks Selfies With Fans at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Aryan Khan Chills at a Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Walia (@roshniwaliaa)

Aryan Khan With Orry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour Alert (@glamouralertofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)