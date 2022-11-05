Athiya Shetty has turned a year older on November 5 and on this special day her dad, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has shared the sweetest birthday post for his daughter. He shared a throwback picture of them on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Happy happy birthday my LIFE’. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to Get Married at Suniel Shetty's Abode in Khandala - Reports.

Suniel Shetty’s Birthday Post For Athiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)