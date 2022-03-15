Athiya Shetty on Tuesday (March 15) send the internet into a tizzy after she received boyfriend KL Rahul from the Mumbai airport. Well, as per a video shared by a paparazzi account, the actress was clicked waiting for her cricketer man inside a car. Awww! Tadap: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Attend Together the Premiere for Ahan Shetty's Debut Movie (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

