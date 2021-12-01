With just 2 days left to the release of Tadap, debutant Ayan Shetty dressed up to look dapper on the premiere of the movie. He was accompanied by his sister, Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul. Dressed in a black jacket, white shirt, a black tie and grey pants, Ahan was looking quite handsome in the outfit. Athiya also went for a black outfit. She paired a black corset top with a jacket and a pair of pants. The Indian cricketer opted for a powder brown suit for the event.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

Ahan Shetty

KL Rahul

Ahan Shetty With KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty

Ahan Shetty With Tania Shroff

