Singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana are proud parents to a baby girl and have named their daughter Halima. Taking to Instagram today, the Pakistan artist posted a picture of his newborn wrapped in a blanket. FYI, the little munchkin happens to be their third child. Dubai Concert 2023: Atif Aslam and Firdaus Orchestra to Perform Live At The International Concert.

Atif Aslam Welcomes Baby Girl:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

