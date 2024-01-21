It is Tahira Kashyap’s birthday today, and her hubby, Ayushmann Khuranna, has extended his wishes to her with a simple yet the sweetest post. He took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their romantic vacay, and dropped a few poolside photos of them together. He expressed his wishes to her saying, “It’s her birthday❤️Umm.. @tahirakashyap”. Sharmajee Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap’s Directorial Debut Recalls Memories From the Sets of the Film, Shares a Throwback Photos With Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta (View Pics).

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Birthday Post For Tahira Kashyap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)