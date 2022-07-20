Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to be featured in titular in the film Babli Bouncer helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The makers have shared her first look from the film in which she is seen in a rough and tough avatar. It has also been confirmed that Babli Bouncer will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23. Babli Bouncer: It’s A Wrap For Tamannaah Bhatia – Madhur Bhandarkar’s Film! (View Pic & Video).

Babli Bouncer First Look And OTT Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)