The makers of Bachchhan Paandey have released a new poster ahead of the film’s trailer launch, which is happening today. The new poster features Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez and they look adorable together. It features them as a mushy, quirky couple sharing coconut water. Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar’s Film's Trailer To Release on February 18!

Bachchhan Paandey Poster

दो अलग लोग, एक ज़मीन तो दूसरा आसमान जब यह एक हो जाए तो होगा क्या? Find out today, #BachchhanPaandey trailer out at 10.40 am. @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/TjYE3i3Hpq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)