The official trailer of Bad Boy starring Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty and debutant Amrin is out! The movie revolves around the love story of a middle-class massy boy and a scholar girl. The flick is filled with foot-tapping songs by Himesh Reshammiya and also stars comedian Johnny Lever. Bad Boy looks like a fun watch with power-packed performances. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the flick releases in theatres on April 28. Bad Boy Song Aalam Na Poocho: Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi Dial Up Dreamy Romance in Visually Stunning Track (Watch Video).

Watch Bad Boy Trailer:

