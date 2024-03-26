The much-awaited trailer for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is finally out on March 26. The action-packed movie stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in leading roles. The film's makers hosted a grand trailer launch event on March 26, which was graced by the film's leading cast. During the event, Akshay Kumar took the opportunity to praise Manushi Chillar's acting in the film. When Manushi asked Akshay how he felt about working with her, Akshay jokingly replied, "It's an honour working with Miss World and Miss Universe," while pointing at Alaya F. Later, Akshay mentioned, "I was surprised watching Manushi doing action," and praised her by saying, "Manushi has done great action in the film." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Jackky Bhagnani Recalls Akshay Kumar Shooting for the Film With a Broken Leg; Actor Has a Hilarious Reason Behind It (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Praises Manushi Chillar at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Launch Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)