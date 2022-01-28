The makers of Badhaai Do have the released the film’s title track and it is vibrant and peppy. It’s a wedding special number picturised on the lead pair, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is indeed a fun dance number. The song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch The Title Track Of Badhaai Do Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)