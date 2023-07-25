Sunidhi Chauhan recently released her latest music video "Barkha", Arijit Singh composed and it is written by Irshad Kamil. The murki is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and the antra by Arijit Singh. The romantic track celebrates love and memories of love that comes alive with the monsoon. The song tells the story of two lovers who are overwhelmed by their memories and how they reconnect again. The song's music video features Elisha Mayor and Rishav Basu. Gadar 2 Song 'Khairiyat': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s New Song Is a Smooth Melody Crooned by Arijit Singh (Watch Video).

Check Out 'Barkha' Music Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)