Alia Bhatt who is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Gangubai Kathiawadi recently spoke her heart out in a conversation with Filmfare. During the talk, she revealed how she had met SLB when she was nine-year-old for Black film's audition. That's not it, as Bhatt also added that the filmmaker had called her a 'heroine' material during that time.

Watch Video:

In an Instagram Live with the iconic #ShreyaGhoshal, #AliaBhatt revealed that she had auditioned for #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s film, Black when she was just 9 years old! pic.twitter.com/Wzk8S6HPOI — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)