The official trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam’s Bhoot Police is out! The almost 3-minute clip tells you how Saif and Arjun are on a mission to capture a ghost/spirit. The movie seems to be spooky at the same also has fun moments. All in all, this one looks entertaining!

Watch Bhoot Police Trailer:

