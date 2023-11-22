Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram today (Nov 22) and shared that she has been diagnosed with dengue. In her long post on IG, the actress mentioned how the past eight days have been 'tortuous' for her, but added that she's now feeling like 'wow'. She also advised fans to be cautious as pollution levels are on rise. "Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellent’s are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised," a part of her post reads. Check it out. The Lady Killer Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Look Promising in Ajay Bahl's Mysterious and Gory Directorial (Watch Video).

Bhumi Pednekar On Being Diagnosed With Dengue:

