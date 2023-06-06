Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol look perfect in these pictures which their son Dharam Deol clicked. Recently, the Animal actor shared couple of pictures with a cute caption. It says, "Us @iamdharamdeol always capturing the perfect moment". Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol Wrap Up UK Schedule of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Beautiful Pictures Of Bobby and Tanya Deol:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)