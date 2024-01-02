Bobby Deol never hesitates to express his love for his family, especially his father. The actor, currently enjoying the success of his film Animal, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. Accompanying the post is a heartfelt note from Bobby, which he captioned it with a series of red heart emojis, saying, “My life, my whole world. My papa love you the most.” Varun Dhawan Poses With the GOAT Dharmendra Deol in New Snap! (View Pic).

The Father-And-Son Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

