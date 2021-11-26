Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released on the theatres on November 19. Now, after almost 1 week the flick has failed to impress the audience, the box office collection of week 1, says so. The flick earned total of Rs 11.15 crore on the first week. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Asrani, Gopal Datt, Prem Chopra, Lankesh Bhardwaj and Neeraj Sood in supporting characters.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#BuntyAurBabli2 is rejected… Trending on weekend and weekdays was weak… Week 1 total stands at ₹ 11.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hDHBr1c1sB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)