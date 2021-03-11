The makers of Chehre released the teaser of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film today (March 11) and it seems quite intense and gripping. Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited which is now all set to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021.

Check Out the Teaser here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)