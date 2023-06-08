Varun Dhawan has recently shared a picture on his Instagram with the President of India Droupadi Murmu. In the picture, we can see the whole team of Citadel India including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the picture is captured in Serbia. Varun captioned it as, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma’am @presidentofindia 🇮🇳". Citadel: Varun Dhawan And Sikandar Kher Prep For High-Octane Action Scene In Serbia.

Check Out The Picture Which Varun Dhawan Posted:

