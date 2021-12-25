On the occasion of Christmas today (December 25), Katrina Kaif confirmed her next project. The newlywed took to social media and shared that she is going to be back on the set with Sriram Raghavan’s next thriller titled Merry Christmas. The movie will star South superstar Vijay Sethupathu opposite the Bollywood actress. Reportedly, the flick went on floors this week and the first schedule is being extensively shot in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas:

