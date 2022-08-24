The makers of Cuttputlli have released a new song from the film titled "Saathiya". Starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, the melody is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D'Souza. Right from the energetic dance sequence to the dup's romance near an aircraft, the track looks fun. Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar As Cop Is on a Mission to Catch a Serial Killer in This Disney+ Hotstar Movie (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)