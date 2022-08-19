Happy Dahi Handi 2022! Matki Fod celebrations are going on in the country that celebrates Dahi Handi on August 19, Friday. On this day, people gather in large numbers to commemorate Bal Gopal and his playful behaviour that gave him the name, Makhan Chor. Public places and Krishna temples observe the competitive festival with hundreds of devotees making the human pyramid to break the earthen pot. No celebration can end without songs playing in the background to give all the festive vibes. Below, get the list of Bollywood songs that will be perfect for the Dahi Handi celebration. Scroll down to get Dahi Handi 2022 songs' playlist below. Latest Mehndi Designs for Janmashtami 2022: Easy and Creative Arabic Patterns for Front and Back Hands To Celebrate Gokulashtami

Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re from Khuddar, 1982

Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor from Hello Brother, 1999

Go Go Govinda from OMG: Oh My God, 2012

Govinda Aala Re from Rangrezz, 2013

