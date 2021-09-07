Alia Bhatt on Tuesday (September 7) wrapped the shooting for her film Darlings. This one also marks her movie production debut and stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew alongside the actress. The flick narrates the story of two women.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)