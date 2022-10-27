Deepika Padukone shared a funny video on Instagram and that is straight from her gym workout routine. The actress who is seen chilling in aerial yoga hammock captioned her post saying, “Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good 🎥 me…” Ishaan Khatter, who’d be sharing screen space with Katrina in Phone Bhoot, responded to DP’s post saying, “The mummy returns”. Phone Bhoot Song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Track Is a Perfect Desi Number for Halloween Party (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone’s Gym Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Ishaan Khatter’s Reaction

Ishaan Khatter, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)