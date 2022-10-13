Phone Bhoot’s first single titled “Kinna Sona” has been released! It showcases gorgeous Katrina Kaif grooving along with handsome hunks Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The song crooned by Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi is a perfect desi track to be played at Halloween parties. It will surely get everyone grooving on the dance floor. Phone Bhoot Trailer: Ghostbusters Meets The Frighteners in Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Horror-Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of The Song Kinna Sona Below:

