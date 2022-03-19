Deepika Padukone who is currently shooting for YRF's Pathaan in Spain has wished everyone a Happy Holi on social media. A little late to the colourful party, the actress shared a picture of flowers in many shades, as she extended warm greetings on the festive occasion. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Throw a LIT Holi Bash at Their LA Home, Share Glimpses from the Colourful Madness (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)