Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews made his Hindi directorial debut with Deva, which hit theatres on January 31. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has earned INR 12.39 crore at the Indian box office over its first two days, with INR 5.78 crore on opening day and INR 6.61 crore on Saturday (February 1). While Deva faces stiff competition from Sky Force, its performance in the coming weekend will be crucial. The film, a remake of Andrrews' 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, follows Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre, a reckless cop who loses his memory while investigating his best friend’s murder. Pooja Hegde plays his girlfriend, journalist Divya Sathaye. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Deva' Box Office Update

#Deva sees minimal growth [14.36%] on Day 2, with the crucial jump - essential after a weak start - clearly missing... Ideally, the 2-day total should've been the *opening day* score... The film must recover lost ground on Sunday.#Deva [Week 1] Fri 5.78 cr, Sat 6.61 cr. Total:… pic.twitter.com/IH1WYRRXZe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2025

Watch 'Deva' Trailer:

