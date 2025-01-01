Shahid Kapoor is turning up the heat for his upcoming action film Deva! On January 1, while everyone was busy ringing in the New Year, he dropped a fierce motion poster on Instagram that’s got fans buzzing. Inspired by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic look from Deewar, Shahid nails the intense vibe with his bulked-up physique, bald look, and cigarette in hand. The striking red title, Deva, and the bold red eyeglasses add to the drama. And the caption, "Lock n’ Load," has just the right touch of cool. With a classic background track like Marji Cha Maalik setting the mood, this poster promises high-octane action and a gritty ride. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the film features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. ‘Deva’ Release Date: Shahid Kapoor’s High-Octane Action Film To Hit Screens on January 31, 2025 (View Poster)

