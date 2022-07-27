Selvaraghavan unveiled a new poster for the upcoming movie Naane Varuven by wishing Dhanush, who plays both protagonist and the antagonist in the film, in advance for his birthday. He captioned the tweet "A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother @dhanushkraja"

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)