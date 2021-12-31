Today marks the last day of 2021 and soon we will enter into the New Year. Now, not just common peeps, but even celebs are raising a toast to their 2021 memories. Joining the league is Dia Mirza who shared a video giving fans a recap of what 2021 was all about for her. Right from celebrating marriage (with Vaibhav Rekhi), motherhood to also mentioning that she had a near-death experience, it's been quite a roller-coaster year for her.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

