Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a hint that he is resuming his work soon. Reports were that he will soon start shooting for Pathan and his latest tweet has added fuel to the fire. In his witty style, he mentioned how it's time for a trim and also time to work. SRK also wished his fans to be safe from the virus.

Shah Rukh Khan:

They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all. pic.twitter.com/sKtheJ3m1E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

