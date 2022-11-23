The reason behind Disha Salian’s demise has been speculated for quite some time now. The CBI has finally declared that Disha’s death was an accident. Disha, 28, had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building at Malad in suburban Mumbai on June 8, 2020. The CBI has investigated that Disha was under the influence of alcohol and fell from the terrace due to a loss of balance. Her death had nothing to do with the alleged demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. DNA reported the same on its social media handle. Mumbai Police Mistakenly Deleted Sushant's Ex-manager Disha Salian's Death Case Folder: Report.

