It is celebratory mode across the country as Diwali is just a day away. From putting lanterns, diyas, making rangoli designs, preparing sweets, the prep is in full swing. The celebration must happen, but producer Rhea Kapoor makes one request to everyone, not to burst crackers. She has shared a post on her Insta story that read, “Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it, it’s so 19-never.” Yes, Anil Kapoor’s daughter has called the tradition of bursting crackers as outdated.

Rhea Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

