The official trailer of Taapsee Pannu's new-age thriller Do Baara is out! Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie sees the lead actress solving a time-puzzling mystery that looks 'bloody'. Well, fyi, Do Baaraa is inspired by Spanish film titled Mirage directed by Oriol Paulo. The Bollywood film released in theatres on August 19. Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu’s Thriller by Anurag Kashyap to Premiere at London Film Festival.

Do Baaraa Trailer:

Mirage Trailer:

