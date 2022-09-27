Ajay Devgn's latest Instagram post hints at Drishyam 2 update. As today (Sept 27), the actor took to IG and shared a few old bills that was part of Drishyam (2015). The 'purane bills' included a receipt from ‘Ashok Restaurant’, a CD of Swami Chinmayananda Ji’s Maha Satsang and more. Even Devgn's co-stars from the thriller shared the same pics online. Now, as soon as these photos were all over the internet, fans got curious to know deets about Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu’s Film to Hit the Big Screens on November 18!

