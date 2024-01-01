Shah Rukh Khan's recent film, Dunki, is captivating audiences globally, credited to Rajkumar Hirani's compelling storytelling and the superstar's exceptional acting skills. As it marks its tenth day in theatres, the movie maintains its dominance with a remarkable collection of Rs 380.60 crores. In addition to the charismatic pairing of Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film features a stellar supporting cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Earns Rs 340.10 Crore Globally!

Dunki Box Office Update

