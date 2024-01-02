Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, continues to soar at the box office, marking an impressive milestone on its twelfth day since release. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role has surpassed the remarkable Rs 400 crore mark. The total collection of this film stands at Rs 400.40 crore. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Fever Reaches Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe in Paris (Watch Video).

Dunki Movie Collections

