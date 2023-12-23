Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, Dunki, has been successful in creating the magic the audience was expecting. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has collected Rs 103.4 crore worldwide within two days of its release. Talking about its India collection, it was reportedly around 31 crore on the first day and 20 crore so far on day 2, with many more to go. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and others. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Social Dramedy Mints Rs 31 Crore in India - Reports.

Dunki Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram

