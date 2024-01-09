Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's hit movie Dunki continues its box-office domination, completing two successful weeks and advancing towards the third. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has made a global box office total of Rs 447.70 crore within 19 days. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film has gained widespread acclaim for its deeply relatable storyline, making everyone eagerly anticipate the film's OTT release. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s Film Grosses Rs 444.44 Crores Worldwide!

Dunki Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

